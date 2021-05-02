Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

