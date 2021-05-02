ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

