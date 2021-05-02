VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.
In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.