Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.