AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.