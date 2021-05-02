Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

EQR stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $4,784,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

