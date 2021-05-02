Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE SRL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

