Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE SRL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
About Scully Royalty
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.