Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

