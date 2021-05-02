MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE MGP opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

