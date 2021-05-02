Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €47.82

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.36 ($56.90).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ETR:SHL opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.39. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

