Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 583,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.