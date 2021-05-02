AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.18.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.38.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.