Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

