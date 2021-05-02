KeyCorp Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SITE Centers by 119.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.