KIMCHI.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164,518.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $164,518.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 97.6% lower against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.