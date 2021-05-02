Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Hits $990,381.26

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $990,381.26 and $80.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,039.63 or 1.00157175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $859.99 or 0.01510081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00550795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.13 or 0.00367219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00180016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

