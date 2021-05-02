Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.13.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.