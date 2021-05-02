MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $488.46 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $434.33 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

