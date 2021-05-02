Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $43.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.