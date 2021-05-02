United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $205.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.