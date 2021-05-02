Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

