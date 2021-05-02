Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 26,876 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of TTM Technologies worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

