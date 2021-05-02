Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ferro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,955,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferro by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 192,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $16.66 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.