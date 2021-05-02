Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

