Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Announces Earnings Results

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%.

Shares of ERIE opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

