Piper Sandler Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $99.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,192,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LivaNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.