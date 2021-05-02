Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

