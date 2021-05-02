NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

NCR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NCR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 130,518 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

