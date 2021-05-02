NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.
NCR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.78.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NCR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 130,518 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
