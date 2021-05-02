Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.59.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

