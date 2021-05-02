Truist Securities Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.59.

SYK stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

