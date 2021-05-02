Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

