Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

