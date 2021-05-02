Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

