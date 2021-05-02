The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

