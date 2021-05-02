GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

