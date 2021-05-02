Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

