Cornichon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,654.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,654.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

