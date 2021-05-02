NuShares Market Cap Achieves $3.86 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 186.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 160.3% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $82.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00027246 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,529,503 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,247,385 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

