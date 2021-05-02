Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $11.66 on Friday. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

MJWNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

