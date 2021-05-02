Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Grows By 37.9%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Dunxin Financial stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.