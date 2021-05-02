Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

