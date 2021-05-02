State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,979 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,372 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of SEA worth $38,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.