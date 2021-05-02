Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,472 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

