Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $59.85 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,874,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,568 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $59,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,858.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $32.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

