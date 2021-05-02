FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FireEye by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FireEye by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

