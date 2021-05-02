Oppenheimer Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

