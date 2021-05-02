Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

