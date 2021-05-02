Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.