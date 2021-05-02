Eukles Asset Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

