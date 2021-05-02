Eukles Asset Management Acquires 712 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.